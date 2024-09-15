Efficient operations: Five core business areas where AI can drive revenue and unlock growth

According to the UN, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, of which $1.2 trillion could be generated by Africa. With the potential to unlock significant growth and development in key industries across the continent, AI is changing how businesses operate, driving innovation, improving efficiency, and transforming lives.

Businesses of all sizes that have already invested in AI are reaping its benefits, from increasing business productivity and agility to improving customer experience and decision-making with McKinsey noting that AI leaders are outperforming their industry peers by a factor of 3.4. Below are some key areas and examples of how businesses can leverage AI to drive revenue growth.

Finance and billing: In 2023, Kenya’s AI sector secured 1.96 billion in funding, according to a report by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association. The report emphasised how Kenyans are leveraging AI to optimise business operations and enhance everyday activities.

When it comes to expense bills, for example, an AI tool with built-in image recognition would allow a business to scan its bills with the system, then auto-generate the amount, place, date, time, and category of expense, helping save loads of time and effort. For billing, meanwhile, AI can greatly accelerate the onboarding process for new clients by automating large parts of it.

Lead prioritisation: Another key area is new business leads. AI can help assess the calibre of leads that the sales team is bringing in. After all, two or three great leads can be more beneficial than 10 weak ones.

Using a points-based system, AI can help score leads according to their quality. This allows the sales team to better evaluate which leads are worth pursuing. In turn, that should allow them to make more sales at a more meaningful level.

Improved customer experience: Customer experience, rather than product or price differences, has been the major differentiator for businesses for some time now. Customers are willing to spend more, are more likely to stay loyal, and recommend a business to friends and family if they have a good experience with it.

For instance, the introduction of chatbots by Kenya banks has streamlined digital banking, improved customer onboarding, and facilitated increased transactions on internet and mobile banking platforms. Businesses, therefore, need to pull out more stops than ever to ensure that their customer experience really stands out.

Better targeted marketing: The most effective marketing today is highly personalised and targeted. AI can make it significantly easier to achieve the level of targeted personalisation necessary for marketing success today.

Once integrated with a company’s data, an AI marketing tool can create and hone personalised marketing content based on individual customers' CRM data.

Enhanced employee productivity

There is a strong correlation between employee productivity and revenue. Employee productivity is in turn driven by positive employee experiences. The more productive your employees are, the higher your revenues and profit margins will be. AI can help improve both productivity and the overall employee experience by automating repetitive tasks, allowing employees to focus on the kind of meaningful work that drives increased revenues.

Embrace AI, but use the right providers

While AI can add immense value when it comes to driving revenue within organisations, it's also critical that businesses know what they’re getting into when embracing AI. That means doing comprehensive background research and ensuring that they choose tools that meet their needs and adhere to privacy best practices.