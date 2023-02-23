Technology Jitume trainees 'taking home six figures'

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Trainees onboarded on Jitume, a State-backed programme designed to equip vocational learners with market-ready and technology-related courses for free, are minting up to Sh250,000 monthly from digital jobs.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo revealed this when he spoke at the ongoing third edition of the digital summit organised by the Nation Media Group, stating that the drive to make the youth digitally literate with relevant skills is enhancing the optimal uptake of online opportunities.

Launched in December last year by President William Ruto, the programme targets technical and vocational education and training institutions (TVETs) countrywide, with 23,000 virtual desktops and over one million learners.

“17 Jitume labs have already been set up and connected. They are expected to be fully operational by the end of February (next week). Trainees in this programme at the Kabete National Polytechnic are already beneficiaries, with some earning from digital jobs up to $2,000 (Sh252,900) per month,” said Mr Owalo.

Read: Joblessness drives uptick in cybercrime skills demand

The CS further announced ongoing efforts by his ministry to intensify the Digital Talent Programme, a 12-month internship for unemployed ICT graduates, saying the scheme had churned out over 73,000 youth cumulatively by December last year.

Mr Owalo also revealed that the government is at an advanced stage to operationalise the Kenya Advanced Institute of Technology (KAIST) to provide master’s and doctorate-level training in science, technology and innovation.

“I am confident that apart from providing digital skills to facilitate optimal uptake of digital services and improve service delivery, highly skilled ICT professionals in the country will attract foreign investors to establish tech industries locally,” he stated.

→ [email protected]