Prime

Investor presses CMA for Mumias freeze answers

Workers wait at the gate of Mumias Sugar Sarai Group on October 13, 2022 to report on their shift.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Mwaniki

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

A shareholder of Mumias Sugar has reported the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to the office of the Ombudsman, accusing the regulator of failing to address his concerns about the continued suspension of the miller’s stock

The shareholder, Taiti Hanningtone, wrote to CMA on August 27 through city law firm I.C. Law LLP asking for reasons for the continued suspension of the stock, and whether the company has been complying with regulations requiring it to furnish shareholders with material information, including financial results.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. David Sandagi

    PRIME 1.9m stop sacco savings as take-home pay drops

  2. PRIME Lamu locals sue over displacement ahead of refinery launch

  3. Sugarcane

    PRIME Cane farmers earnings hit Sh33bn as deliveries surge 52.3pc

In the headlines

View All