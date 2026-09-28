Investor presses CMA for Mumias freeze answers

A shareholder of Mumias Sugar has reported the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to the office of the Ombudsman, accusing the regulator of failing to address his concerns about the continued suspension of the miller’s stock
The shareholder, Taiti Hanningtone, wrote to CMA on August 27 through city law firm I.C. Law LLP asking for reasons for the continued suspension of the stock, and whether the company has been complying with regulations requiring it to furnish shareholders with material information, including financial results.