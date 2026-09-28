Nyota overshoots youth cash payout target by Sh2.6bn

The government nearly doubled its planned cash payout to youth businesses under the World Bank-funded National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, disbursing Sh5.34 billion to 124,522 beneficiaries in the year ended June 2026.

The State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development spent Sh2.6 billion, or 98 percent, more than its Sh2.7 billion target, while reaching more than twice the 54,000 youth micro and small enterprises (MSEs) it had planned to support.

The World Bank-backed initiative has a total budget of Sh33 billion and runs until 2028, with the lender financing Sh29.5 billion, including a Sh25.8 billion loan.

The State aims to reach 820,000 young people aged 18 to 29, and up to 35 years for persons with disabilities, through business grants, skills training and digital support.

The latest disbursement was the largest direct youth-enterprise capitalisation undertaken by the MSME sub-sector, reaching young people across all 47 counties, according to the department.

“Programme [was] implemented within one year instead of the five years planned period hence surpassing target,” State Department wrote in its draft 2027/28-2028/29 Medium Term Expenditure Framework report.

The scale of the payout increases pressure on officials to demonstrate that the large injection of public and donor-backed funds is translating into lasting businesses, jobs and higher incomes.

This comes as authorities prepare to track recipients of Nyota cash after they complete training, business support and savings interventions to establish whether the initiative is delivering sustainable employment.

The planned tracer studies will follow participants six months after completing interventions, assessing employment, entrepreneurship, income levels, savings and business performance.

The surveys will cover all 47 counties and use a representative sample across different interventions and demographic groups, according to the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy.

The department said in March that the exercise would examine changes in employment and income before and after participation, including the type of work, wage levels and reasons for unemployment.

It will also assess access to public procurement, the usefulness of skills acquired and challenges faced after participants leave the initiative.

The monitoring effort gives greater emphasis to outcomes as authorities seek evidence on whether enterprise financing and training translate into sustainable livelihoods.

Under the business-support component, 88,934 beneficiaries received first and second tranches totalling Sh50,000 each after completing mentorship during the first year of rollout.

A further 35,588 youth received their initial Sh25,000 tranche and were awaiting mentorship and the second payment.

Recipients undergo business training and mentorship as they receive the two tranches, with the MSMEs department linking the support to improved enterprise survival.

Earlier mentorship data showed 94 percent of those receiving the first tranche had participated in mentoring, while 98 percent of those mentored had started their businesses.

Some Sh3,000 of the start-up support is channelled into the National Social Security Fund’s (NSSF's) Haba na Haba scheme, encouraging young entrepreneurs to build savings alongside their businesses, meaning what is credited to their mobile wallets is Sh22,000.

The accelerated rollout builds on lessons from the earlier Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP), another World Bank-supported youth employment initiative.

The World Bank says KYEOP supported 133,453 young people with training, grants or business development services, with 90 percent receiving business development support or grants.

Nyota has expanded that model nationally, targeting hundreds of thousands of young people through enterprise support, skills training, savings and employment interventions.

The current tracking exercise will test whether the much larger intervention can sustain businesses after recipients exhaust their initial public support.

MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang'eni has set an 80 percent success target for enterprises supported under Nyota.

That benchmark makes follow-up critical as the initiative's headline figures increasingly face scrutiny against business survival, employment and income outcomes.



