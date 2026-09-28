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Nyota overshoots youth cash payout target by Sh2.6bn

Principal Secretary for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Susan Mang’eni speaks during the 7th MSMEs Conference and Expo at the Sarit Centre in Nairobi on March 13, 2026. 

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Constant Munda

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The government nearly doubled its planned cash payout to youth businesses under the World Bank-funded National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, disbursing Sh5.34 billion to 124,522 beneficiaries in the year ended June 2026.

The State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development spent Sh2.6 billion, or 98 percent, more than its Sh2.7 billion target, while reaching more than twice the 54,000 youth micro and small enterprises (MSEs) it had planned to support.

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