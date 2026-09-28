Nyota overshoots youth cash payout target by Sh2.6bn

The government nearly doubled its planned cash payout to youth businesses under the World Bank-funded National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, disbursing Sh5.34 billion to 124,522 beneficiaries in the year ended June 2026.
The State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development spent Sh2.6 billion, or 98 percent, more than its Sh2.7 billion target, while reaching more than twice the 54,000 youth micro and small enterprises (MSEs) it had planned to support.