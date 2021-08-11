Technology EPL, SportPesa top searches on Google in Kenya

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary The English Premier League and SportPesa were the most searched queries by Kenyans in the past 15 years, according to a report by Google

The ‘Most Searched’ queries lists released reveals what topped Google charts, ranked by volume of searches across regions and languages.

Betin Kenya, Jumia Kenya and Brighter Monday came in third, fourth and fifth respectively in the trending general category top ten list in the past 15 years.

“The data released reveals that Kenyans’ love for football has remained consistent throughout the 15 years, with many closely following the EPL and the Fantasy Premier League, making them the first and the sixth top most searched item in the general category,” said Google in a statement.

The list also gives insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular trends.

Regarding the EPL, Kenyans searched to know the league standings, fixtures, and results of their favourite football clubs.

As for Sportpesa, it topped the charts given that has the highest number of gambling youth in Sub-Saharan Africa. Sports betting has become the most popular form of gambling, according to GeoPoll’s series of studies.

Kenyans also turned to Google Search for tips on how to kiss, how to write a CV and how to make money online.

Notable search words were coronavirus in Kenya, the latest statistics, symptoms, prevention measures, and vaccines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tops list of trending local personalities followed by Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Others in the list are lawyer Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.