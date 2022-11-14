Technology How to protect yourself as State plans 25,000 Wi-Fi sites

CS ICT Eliud Owalo and Dagorreti North MP John Kiarie speaking to traders at City Market in Nairobi during the launch of a free internet to facilitate e-commerce on November 9, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By Winnie Onyando

The government has an ambitious plan to set up 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country as part of its digital transformation agenda. Last Wednesday, Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo launched the first hotspot at City Market, Nairobi that will see traders leverage the free internet to grow their businesses.

Technology experts, however, warn that unless a proper cybersecurity sensitisation campaign is carried out, the project may do more harm than good.

Fredrick Wahome, vice chairman of the Kenya CyberSecurity & Forensics Association, says most Kenyans are unaware of the dangers using public Wi-Fi might pose to their devices and their business.

“Just like a coin with two sides, a free hotspot can bring both negative and positive impacts. The dangers are real and hard-hitting,” notes Mr Wahome who is also Secunets Technologies.

The dangers alluded to by Mr Wahome include malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks, among others that have sharply increased in the last few years as online commerce grows exponentially.

A Communications Authority of Kenya report released last year showed an increase of 268.883 percent in cyber threats activities.

Anthony Muiyuro, the President of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Kenya Chapter, says the government needs to come up with data protection strategies that are easy to implement.

“Many people are not able to differentiate between authentic and fake access points. The government needs to create public awareness about such issues first,” says Mr Muiyuro who is also the director of Cybersecurity and Privacy at KPMG East Africa.

However, he says the launch of the hotspots is a move in the right direction.

“They (hotspots) will help the youth in terms of connectivity and narrowing the gap in the digital inequality in terms of network accessibility.”

Some of the risks public Wi-Fi might pose to users include;

Weak passwords

The use of weak passwords while using public Wi-Fi might pose a risk of being attacked online. One has to make sure that they are using unique passwords while browsing.

Unencrypted connections

An encryption-free connection allows hackers to monitor all file sharing and traffic that is sent between the user and server on a public Wi-Fi network. A well-positioned attacker can easily track the network users connected to the router of an unsecured network and inject malicious software into their devices.

Rogue networks

A rogue network or rogue access point is essentially a “back door” that has been installed on a network’s wired infrastructure without the administrator’s knowledge or consent. This type of security breach, will present itself as a legitimate Wi-Fi connection to trick users into connecting to it.

Malware, viruses, and worms

Hackers can infect the public Wi-Fi network, which then infiltrates the devices that connect to it. Malware comes in multiple forms and has the capability to wreak havoc and spy on the devices it infects. Viruses are a type of malware that spread through a host file and are replicated without the need for human intervention.

Network snooping

This is another common method of attack where a hacker uses malicious software on a public Wi-Fi network to remotely monitor the activities on a third party’s laptop.

System update alerts

Hackers are constantly innovating ways to hijack smartphone devices. One sneaky way to steal information, which targets Android devices, is through fake system update alerts with data-exfiltration capabilities.

So, how you can protect your business from online attackers while using public Wi-F?

For protection against cyber criminals, create a password that has numbers, letters and special characters to make their password strong and unique.

Install anti-malware software and anti-sniffing protection on your devices also offer an extra layer of protection as does setting up a virtual private network that protects devices by creating a secure tunnel for user traffic with end-to-end encryption.

You can also convert your website to the more secure HTTPs so that you can protect log-in credentials and pad your users’ personal information with extra security.

Ensure you check on the hotspot name. Cybercriminals regularly set up networks that are up nearly identical to public Wi-Fi. Before joining a new public network, take a moment to check the names of available connections. Look for correct word order, letters replaced with similarly shaped numbers, extra underscores, and so forth.

One can also turn off auto-connect and Bluetooth discoverability settings to prevent hackers from gaining access to their credentials.

Run frequent vulnerability scans to identify areas of weakness in your device.

