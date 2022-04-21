Technology Lack of uniform ICT jobs standard hurts employment creation

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says the department of Human Resource Planning and Development under the ministry lacks a uniform structure that can be used by human resource practitioners and employers.

This is attributed to new occupations arising regularly within this sector with innovations and different names assigned to the same ICT courses in universities and colleges.

Some of the skills available in the sector include app developers, graphic designers, cybersecurity, project managers, content writers, and digital marketing.

The ICT occupation in Kenya lacks a standard classification for jobs, making it hard for employers to state requirements and assess payments, according to the labour ministry.

“Currently the ministry is updating occupations within the ICT sector and the main challenge we face is the fast pace at which tasks performed by various occupations within ICT change, hence creating new emerging occupations,” said Mr Chelugui.

However, with increased innovations and investment in the sector, other skills are coming up such as artificial intelligence, data engineering for manipulation of data, user interface and machine learning.

