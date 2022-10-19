Technology Report sees online media firms double their sales

By LYNET IGADWAH

Over-the-top services (OTTs) video revenue is set to more than double in the next five years as the popularity of providers grows among Kenyans, says a forecast.

The Africa Entertainment and Media (E&M) Outlook report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) projects the segment will account for Sh1.06 billion ($8.9 million) by 2026 from the Sh516 million ($4.3 million) recorded in 2021.

OTTs are third-party services that reach viewers by providing TV and film content- over the internet, with their popularity growing in Kenya over the recent past. “OTT revenue is set to rise rapidly over the next five years, with revenue growth to 2026 expected to outpace increases in TV subscription revenue…,” said PwC.

OTTs are categorised by the range of services offered including voice, video, and data. Examples of OTTs operating in Kenya include Netflix, Showmax, ViuSasa, Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype, YouTube, Telegram, Ambia (a product of Elige Communications), and Viber.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has moved to tighten regulatory oversight on online media content providers amid concern that the majority of OTTs are global players but with significant local impact.

The regulator has also embarked on a review of the pricing regime for content providers in a bid to maintain a level playing field.

