Technology Samsung woos customers with online shopping

By KEVIN ROTICH

Samsung Electronics has launched its first e-commerce platform in Kenya to help drive up online sales as consumers seek convenience in purchasing household goods.

The online site, which was launched in partnership BrandCart Limited, will see consumers buy a wide range of electronic goods such as televisions, fridges and microwaves, sound-bars on the touch of a button via a website, social media, phone call and WhatsApp nationwide for free.

The move comes at a time when online shopping is gaining traction in the country, aided by growth of internet connectivity and increased preference for convenience.

“Forty percent of Kenyans are connected to the internet. That means we have a potential customer base of 22 million Kenyans ready to shop on the platform,” said Sam Odhiambo, Samsung Electronics East Africa’s head of consumer electronics division.

Customers buying electronics in Nairobi will be able to place orders and pay later once the goods are delivered to their doorsteps.

Those outside of Nairobi will be required to pay an initial 10 percent price of a product before it is delivered and the balance is settled on receipt of the merchandise.

All electronics purchased on the platform will enjoy 12 and 24 months warranty periods, cushioning customers if their gadget breaks down.

The company accepts different modes of payments such as credit cards, M-Pesa, cash and bank transfers.

Mr Odhiambo expects the firm to raise sales by five to 10 percent from the online platform.

He added that the company has seen an increase in online traffic in Kenya over the last one year and so.

The Korean multinational recently appointed Tae Sun Lee as its new managing director for East Africa following the expiry of Mr Seok Min Hong's term.

The appointment is a promotion for Mr Lee who was previously working as the Strategic Director Integrated Mobility Division at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

