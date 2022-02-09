Technology Showmax bets on Safaricom deal to grow subscriptions

MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu (left) with Safaricom product manager-video Iddah Rasanga during the announcement of a partnership between Showmax and Safaricom on February 8, 2022, at the MultiChoice Studios, Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By HILARY KIMUYU

More by this Author

Subscription video-on-demand service Showmax has partnered with Safaricom #ticker:SCOM to offer a mobile plan as it targets to attract more customers.

The firm, a subsidiary of MultiChoice, said the deal allows subscribers to watch their favourite shows for two months for the price of one using free Safaricom data.

A subscriber will pay Sh389 for 60 days and get 1GB data limited to 10 hours of Showmax streaming. A customer on the Showmax Pro package will pay Sh1,299 for 60-day streaming and 3GB.

The plan is available for only one mobile device.

The new campaign will run from February 1 to March 31, meaning customers can participate twice, once per billing cycle.

“Our partnership with Safaricom gives our customers the convenience of a single payment for both entertainment and data to make streaming quick and easy while giving them an extra 30 days of watching,” said Nathan Hanley, Chief Expansion Officer, MultiChoice Kenya.

The campaign comes at a time the company has been facing competition from streaming service Netflix and internet providers such as Zuku and Safaricom that have enabled more people to access content on YouTube.

Netflix has been offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya on Android mobile phones since September last year.

Multichoice also plans to offer over-the-top service from next month for its pay-TV DStv subscribers as it targets attracting the younger generation “who are always on the Internet.”

“We shall be launching a streaming service in March, which will be decoder-less and dishless,” said MultiChoice Kenya MD Nancy Matimu last week.