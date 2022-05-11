Technology Tech firm seeks to help SMEs tap digital solutions

By KEVIN ROTICH

Tally Solutions, a business management software provider has rolled out a campaign to automate small businesses.

SMEs make a substantial contribution to livelihoods and inclusive growth in Kenya, accounting for 24 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The initiative dubbed ‘Hustle Bila Hassle Na Tally’, seeks to create awareness on the benefits of automation among the small and medium business community and certified practicing accounting (CPAs).

“Kenya is one of our key priority markets and we are invested in ensuring that entrepreneurs and CPAs here truly harness the power of automation for their growth,” said Tally Solutions head of strategy and key initiative Mukesh Khanna.

"Through this brand campaign, we want to spread the importance of automating business operations to several thousand more with the support of business and trade groups."

SMEs make a substantial contribution to livelihoods and inclusive growth in Kenya, accounting for 24 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) with over 90 percent of private-sector enterprises and 93 percent of the total labour force in the economy, yet the rate of digitisation amongst the sector remains low.

Beyond the basic recording and maintenance of business data, Tally’s flagship software TallyPrime empowers entrepreneurs with “powerful and personalised insights” into their business which they can use to make informed decisions.

For instance, TallyPrime is VAT enabled and ensures businesses remain compliant without any complexities.

The solution also simplifies the life of CPAs and tax consultants as it allows the generation of VAT returns at the click of a button, enabling them to file it for their clients easily and quickly.

To ensure seamless digital adoption, the company has a wide ecosystem of partners along with local support services, equipped to assist business owners in English and Swahili.

