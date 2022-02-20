Corporate USIU-Africa eyes more students with new courses

VIP students celebrate during a past graduation ceremony at USIU. PHOTO | DAVID KARIITHI | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has introduced new undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate degree programmes as it targets new learners in a bid to grow revenue streams.

The new programmes spread across business management, science and technology, leadership and governance fields will be delivered through a hybrid online-learning and physical model, the institution said.

Some of the new learning programmes introduced include a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD.) in Information Science and Technology, an Online Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Information Security, Bachelor of Global Leadership and Governance, Bachelor of Technology in Analytical Chemistry.

Others are Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Analytics, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Applied Biochemistry.

"The world is now a global village, and USIU-Africa is actively revising and improving its academic delivery mission to guarantee our graduates a place in the global job market table," the university’s interim vice-chancellor Freida Brown said.

The university’s programmes expansion comes at a time when the higher education sector is facing major financial challenges, with multiple public universities unable to meet their obligations.

USIU-Africa said last year it secured the Commission for University Education of Kenya (CUE) approval to roll out the new “contemporary technology and management sciences degree programs.”

"At USIU-Africa, we are committed to facilitating a higher education paradigm shift in Sub Sahara Africa through the delivery of market-driven programs in contemporary fields," Prof Brown added.

The institution, which has had a presence in Kenya since 1969 initially as a Nairobi Campus of United States International University (USIU), a San Diego -based institution before becoming a full-fledged university in 1999, is keen on enhancing its national, regional and international positioning in higher education.

Universities in Kenya both public and private face a myriad of challenges ranging from low funding to inadequate teaching staff, lack of teaching facilities and resources, lack of access to technology, mismatch between industry needs and graduate skills, budget shortfalls and poor public perception of university education.

