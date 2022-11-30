Economy Cohen kin oppose Haji bid to drop charges on widow

Ms Sarah Wairimu Kamotho during an October 2019 court appearance in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

The family of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has opposed prosecutors’ decision to drop murder charges against his widow Sarah Wairimu and her coaccused businessman Peter Karanja.

According to the family, the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is based on bad faith and ill intention.

Through lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta, the family yesterday told Justice Daniel Ogembo to throw the DPP’s application for failure to involve them in making the decision.

READ: Cohen widow in fresh row with in-laws over property

“The victims have not been heard and the DPP denied them the opportunity to put their response to the intention to withdraw the charges. The DPP did not involve or inform the victim’s family of his decision,” said Mr Omari.

He disputed the DPP’s claim that there is insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction of the accused persons and also opposed the DPP’s decision to have the case pursued through a judicial inquest.

ALSO READ: Family of murdered Dutch tycoon fights widow over Cohen name

“If it was in good faith, why did the State keep quiet and ambush us at the last moment with a letter which was written to court on November 29? No reasons were given in the letter. Why was it not in writing if it was in good faith? The victims were denied the opportunity to put their input in the withdrawal decision,” said Mr Omari.

Ms Kamotho together with Mr Karanja was charged with the tycoon’s murder in October 2019. They denied it and were released on bond pending the trial, which has never taken off.

→ [email protected]