Economy Muturi extends Kibaki-era regulations by one year

Attorney-General Justin Muturi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Over 407 laws promulgated by president Mwai Kibaki have been extended by one year.

The Acts passed during the year of Kibaki and partly former President Uhuru Kenyatta have reached the maximum 10-year expiry.

The extension will give the new administration time to review them.

The laws were made in 2012 and are to expire on January 23, 2023, in line with the Statutory Instruments Act.

Attorney General Justin Muturi successfully lobbied the National Assembly to approve a one-year extension of the legal frameworks.

Mr Muturi and the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) secured the MPs’ nod to extend the law that would have expired in January 2023.

The law requires parliament to revise all subsidiary laws made by the regulation-making authority to expire 10 years after promulgation.

The law states that regulations meant to implement an act of Parliament expire a decade after coming into force. Those extended by the Attorney General include laws touching on taxation, the judiciary and firearms, explosives among others.

Parliament extended the regulations touching on MPs' car loans, mortgages, the staff car and mortgage scheme and the Centre for Parliamentary Studies.

The extended pieces of legislation will expire on January 23, 2024.

“That, this House adopts the report of the committee on Delegated Legislation on its consideration of the Statutory Instruments (Exemption from Expiry) Regulations, 2022, laid on the Table of the House on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and pursuant to the provisions of section 21(2) of the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013, approve the Statutory Instruments (Exemption from Expiry) Regulations, 2022 published as Legal Notice No. 214 of 2022,” the committee said.

Mr Muturi sent to Parliament 400 regulations that the House extended its lifeline while the National Assembly Speaker and the chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission deposited seven pieces of sub-laws.

