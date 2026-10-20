21 warehouses set for PPP deals in agro commodity cartels fight

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Workers offload maize from a lorry at the Maize Milling Company in Eldoret town on February 01, 2011.
By
Marion Sitawa
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCBP) plans to establish 21 warehouses run by private investors across nine counties in a strategy aimed at fighting exploitative middlemen and brokers.
The Treasury said the depots will be set up in Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Nandi, Kwale, Lamu, Narok, Migori, Nakuru, and Trans Nzoia counties under a public-private-partnership (PPP) arrangement.
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