Economy Acting clerk to make history swearing-in MPs after polls

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi [L] confers Deputy Clerk, National Assembly Sarah Kioko with Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) in this photo taken on May 17, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

A senior deputy clerk of the National Assembly will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear-in MPs-elect in September.

This is after the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) picked Sarah Kioko to replace outgoing clerk Michael Sialai who is due to retire on July 31.

Ms Kioko takes over the office in an acting capacity on August 1 and will have less than a month to swear in new lawmakers.

Kenya goes to the General Election on August 9 to elect new MPs who will sit in the 13th Parliament.

“We have appointed an acting clerk. Sarah Kioko is the most experienced senior deputy clerk and she will take over office on August 1, 2022,” said Justin Muturi, National Assembly Speaker.

The clerk is the administrative and procedural head of the National Assembly and oversees the day-to-day operations of the House.

Parliament last month approved the appointment of Mr Sialai as Kenya’s ambassador to Namibia.

“Sarah (Kioko) is the most experienced senior deputy clerk to act as the clerk. She will swear in new members assisted by other clerks,” Mr Muturi told the Business Daily.

Mr Muturi said he has recommended that the MPs who will be elected on August 9 should be sworn in on September 1.

The Constitution requires that newly elected MPs be sworn in within 30 days from the date of the General Election.

The supreme law gives the National Assembly clerk sole powers to administer the oath of office to the 349 newly elected MPs who in turn will elect a new Speaker.

[email protected]