Economy Attention on US for travel alert review as Covid cases fall

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Attention has shifted to the American government to review its travel advisory for Kenya after the Covid-19 cases dropped to below a hundred in the last 21 days.

US Centre for Disease Control downgraded Kenya to level 3 last month on the back of rising cases of the disease after the cases breached the 500 mark. CDC places a country with less than 500 cases a day at a moderate level 2.

This category requires American citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the country or reconsider any planned trip to Kenya.

National Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment Chairperson Willis Akhwale said Kenya has so far made some good progress in regard to Covid-19.

“We have seen good progress that has been sustained for some time, this is a good indication that we are progressing well in fighting this pandemic,” said Dr Akhwale.

The US classification of Kenya as Covid-19 high-risk encourages US travellers either cancel or postpone their trips indefinitely but an upgrade on the travel advisory would be a boost to the ailing tourism sector.

Traditionally, the Kenyan high tourist season starts in mid-July and runs until March the following year and is characterised by international arrivals mainly from the US, UK, Germany, Italy and France.

However, the cases have since February 6 been declining to below 100 based on the number of infected persons that are reported daily by the Ministry of Health.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that the positivity rate has been on a steady decline from an all-time high of 37.6 percent in December to 1.5 percent last week (this week).

The World Health Organisation labels a country to be a high risk if the positivity rate rises above five percent and advises countries to consider restrictions if it remains above the limit for at least 14 days.

