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Average digital loan jumps to Sh16,341 as more Kenyans borrow for food, fees

Digital lenders have gained traction for their fast, easy access to credit.

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By  John Waweru

Data Journalist

Nation Media Group

Kenyans borrowed an average of Sh16,341 from digital lenders under the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in December 2025 as they increasingly tap mini loans for survival needs like food and school fees.

CBK data shows the average loan size grew by Sh2,424, up 17.4 percent from Sh13,917 a year earlier amid a jump in digital loans.

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