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Hazardous noise: Experts warn of hearing loss risk

Warning signs include needing people to repeat themselves, missing words on the phone, struggling in noisy conversations, and hearing persistent ringing or buzzing.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Elvis Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Armed with a noise-measuring app, Nairobi-based teacher Alice Wawira was determined to prove that a bus she boarded on August 31 was playing music at volumes at least 21 units louder than acceptable.

She started the app and let the technology do the analysis. The results shocked her. The bus was playing music at an average of 106 decibels (dB), well above the 85-decibel threshold for safe volume levels. It detected a maximum of 114 decibels and a minimum of 94.9.
"It is the most hazardous noise level I have ever encountered," Ms Wawira told BDLife.

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