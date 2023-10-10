Economy Bill seeks Sh2 billion fund to pay victims of cattle rustling

Security officers escorting Karamojong herders after rescuing herds of cattle from the Pokot rustlers. FILE PHOTO

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Taxpayers will fork out billions of shillings to compensate victims of cattle rustling if Parliament approves a proposed law.

The Cattle Rustling Compensation Fund Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for compensation for lives or stocks and property lost in raids.

The Parliamentary Budget Office, which advises MPs on fiscal matters estimates that it will cost taxpayers Sh2.03 billion every year to implement the Bill if enacted into law.

Also read: Kakuzi's trespassing cows anger golf club

The team said of the Sh2.03 billion, the largest portion of Sh1.89 billion, or 93 percent will go to the compensation fund.

The Bill, sponsored by Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe, proposes a compensation of Sh2 million to be paid to relatives of those killed by cattle rustlers while injury occasioning permanent disability will receive a compensation of Sh1 million.

For any other injury, the Bill stipulates that a maximum of Sh400,000 shall be paid depending on the extent of the injury.

The Bill stipulates that for property damage, the government will be required to relocate the displaced households. If the cattle are not recovered, a maximum of Sh5,000 will be paid for each goat or sheep, Sh10,000 per head of cattle, Sh20,000 for a camel, and Sh7,000 per donkey.

“The Bill seeks to establish a legislative framework to compensate persons who suffer injury, loss of lives, and damage to property and remedy the disruption of the socioeconomic activities, and livelihoods of communities who reside in regions where cattle rustling is rampant,” Mr Emathe said.

Also read: Human-wildlife conflict insurance gets Sh800m

“The sources of revenue for the fund shall consist of money appropriated by the National Assembly for the purpose of the fund.”

If the proposed Bill becomes law, Parliament will be required to appropriate money in the budget annually towards the compensation fund.

→ [email protected]