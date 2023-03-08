Economy Blue Economy PS on the spot over unexplained expenditures

The Blue Economy and Fisheries Principal Secretary Betsy Njagi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More than Sh168 million spent on training fish farmers by the Blue Economy department cannot be accounted for, a parliamentary committee heard on Wednesay.

The Blue Economy and Fisheries Principal Secretary Betsy Njagi failed to provide supporting documents for the expenditure when she appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu had questioned the expenditure which was allocated to Bandari Maritime Academy for the training of fishermen.

Ms Njagi only submitted returns to the auditors without supporting documents contrary to the requirement of the law. The State Department also failed to account for more than Sh524 million that was used for the purchase of plant equipment and machinery, and a further Sh90 million that was used for construction and civil works.

The committee chaired by nominated MP John Mbadi took the PS to task after she failed to produce satisfactory responses and supportive documents of the expenditure.

The committee resolved to cut short the deliberations and sent away Ms Njagi after she failed to provide satisfactory responses to the audit queries.

"How do you appear before the committee to respond to audit queries with empty answers? Here we deal with documents to support your submissions," Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Mbadi dismissed the responses by the State Department of Blue Economy arguing the department did not prepare their submissions adequately despite them being given adequate time before appearing before the House team.

Ms Njagi is required to appear again before the committee on March 28, to respond to the audit concerns.

The Auditor-General had raised concerns over the statement of receipts and payments amounting to Sh1,818,203,216 described as incidental sales by Non-Market Establishments collected as appropriations in aid (AIA).

“However, only an amount of Sh125,175,885 from Bandari Maritime Academy and Sh1,600,261,341 from Kenya Maritime Authority was confirmed from the respective financial statements leaving an unconfirmed balance of Sh92,765,990,” Ms Gathungu said.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy and completeness of other receipts amounting to Sh92,765,990 could not be confirmed.”

Ms Gathungu also raised queries over the non-payment of the long outstanding pending bills which should have formed the first charge in the subsequent years’ budget and which exposes the State Department to the risk of incurring interest costs and penalties due to delay in settling invoiced bills.

“In the circumstances, failure to settle bills during the year in which they relate adversely affects provisions of the subsequent year to which they have to be settled as a first charge,” she said.

The committee also questioned the long outstanding third-party deposits and retentions.

She said the statement of assets and liabilities reflects third-party deposits and retention balances of Sh1,311,736.

Ms Gathungu said the State Department spent Sh2.3 billion against an approved budget of Sh2.67 billion resulting in an under-expenditure of Sh371,520,173 or 14 per cent of the approved budget.

