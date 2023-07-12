Economy Businesses count losses as anti-government protests bite

Near-empty streets in Nairobi as businesses remained closed after traders stayed at home for fear of their safety and wares on July 12, 2023 during ani-government protests. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Businesses took a hit following Wednesday’s protests called by the opposition party against punitive taxes and high cost of living.

Several businesses in most parts of the country, including Nairobi’s central business district (CBD) remained closed for the better part of the day as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya protesters engaged police in running battles.

The situation was worsened after long-distance truck drivers and some matatus operators also downed their tools to protest a plan by the State to subject them to fresh tests at a cost.

Read: Transport paralysed as PSVs strike

Nairobi’s CBD remained a ghost city with several businesses remaining shut as traders feared for their safety. A few shops along River Road in Nairobi were, however, operational.

A spot check done by Business Daily showed that businesspeople operating exhibition stalls within the CBD trading in clothes, jewellery, mobile phones and shoes did not report to work.

Most traders, just like was the case in other city locations, kept off their premises as a precaution against losing their wares.

Banks and supermarket chains kept their doors open while some M-Pesa shops were opened as thousands of Kenyans stayed at home.

A matatu driver plying the Nairobi-Kangemi route who did not wish to be quoted said he decided to stay at home because he was not going to make any meaningful income.

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa, while calling for the restoration of normalcy in the country, even as Kenyans exercised their right to picket said the nation is losing Sh3 billion per day due to the protests.

The loss, Kepsa said is caused by subdued business activities across the country as a result of the sustained protests by the opposition.

“Every time the country’s economic engines are closed for fear of theft and destruction from people who are taking advantage of the destructions, occasions unnecessary losses to the tune of about Sh3billion daily,” said Kepsa in a statement Wednesday.

→ [email protected]