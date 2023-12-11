Economy CA defends smaller cuts on call tariffs

Acting Director General/CEO of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Christopher Wambua before the National Assembly Committee on Communication at Parliament buildings Nairobi on December 7, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has defended its decision to effect a smaller-than-recommended cut on the Mobile Termination Rate (MTR), citing a need to strike a balance in protecting investments and customer interests.

MTRs are the charges levied by mobile service providers on other telcos for terminating calls on their network. The regulator on November 17, 2023, set the MTR at Sh0.41, to apply for two years from March 1, 2024, although the current SMS termination rate of Sh0.05 per message would stay.

Read: Safaricom to lose Sh2bn in call tariff cut

Members of the Communication, Information and Innovation Committee of the National Assembly questioned why CA settled on an MTR of Sh0.41 per minute instead of Sh0.06 recommended by a study it commissioned.

CA acting Director-General Christopher Wambua defended the decision, saying it was informed by the prevailing forex environment, annual inflation, cost of capital, asset depreciation, and volume of traffic.

“These parameters are very important in modelling the final MTR, which needs to strike a balance between the promotion of investments and protection of customers,” he said when he appeared before the parliamentary committee comprising Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Irene Mayaka (Nominated), Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), and Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu). The MPs expressed fears that high MTRs would promote market dominance of some players.

“The stories you are telling us about the forex are just a mockery. The fact remains that you ignored the recommendations of a study that you funded. You are, therefore, not doing anything to make calls cheap in Kenya,” said Mr Kitur.

Ms Mayaka and Mr Kimaiyo said that zero MTRs are applicable in Rwanda, with Tanzania at Sh0.1 and that Kenya should follow suit.

“You have no choice but to give Kenyans what your study recommended,” said Mr Kimaiyo.

Mr Wandeto accused CA of favouring some players in the industry.

“There is something wrong with trying to favour one player. The sector is not competitive enough. The regulator is either weak or in bed with a player,” Mr Wandeto said.

“You have let us down and we don’t know whether you are on the side of Kenyans,” the Tetu MP added.

But Mr Wambua told the committee that countries that are at zero MTRs did not do so immediately as there was a glide path.

Read: CA says Safaricom shifting goalpost in call rate cut row

"Glide paths are implemented gradually so as not to disrupt the market. CA will only think of gliding to Sh0.06 and even to zero MTR within a period of four years if the Kenya shilling strengthens against the dollar," he assured the MPs.

→ [email protected]