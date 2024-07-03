CBK economist Raphael Owino picked to head Treasury debt office

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Raphael Owino as the new debt boss, replacing Dr Haron Sirima who had served as the director-general of the public debt management unit at the National Treasury for five years.

Mr Owino, an economist based at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), takes up the job at a time when the current administration is under pressure to reduce debt uptake amidst increased resistance against rising taxation.

“The Public Service Commission has appointed Mr Raphael Owino as the new Director General of Public Debt Management. The National Treasury is pleased to welcome Mr Owino to our esteemed team,” said Treasury on its official X account.

“Mr Owino brings a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience from his previous role at the Central Bank of Kenya. His expertise in public debt management, particularly in achieving and maintaining sustainable public debt, reducing long-term debt servicing costs, and managing the risk of contingent liabilities, will be a significant asset,” added Treasury.

The PSC, which oversees the hiring of civil servants, had remained guarded over the post that fell technically vacant after Dr Sirima’s exit was announced in January.

The debt office is critical in handling the country’s public debt, including supervising the servicing of loans, which has emerged as a top risk for the country, which is expected to pay Sh1.85 trillion in principle and interest.

Mr Owino joins the debt office at a time when it is a little calmer after the country paid its $2 billion debut Eurobond, an expenditure that was a major headache for the William Ruto administration.

The PSC advertised for the position in late January but did not make public the list of those who sought the job, the shortlisted candidates, and the dates of the interviews, attracting the attention of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Debt and Privatisation.