Economy Chinese company bags Sh1 billion Tatu City infrastructure deal

Signage at Tatu City. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Chinese firm Stecol Corporation has bagged a Sh1 billion tender to do infrastructure developments for the final phase of Kijani Ridge, which is part of the residential area of Tatu city.

The deal will see the firm build 6km of tarmacked roads, 6km of footpaths, a five-kilometre underground storm water conduit network and water supply pipeline.

The Chinese firm will also fix 2.7km of sewer lines, hundreds of streetlights, 12km of fibre optic cabling and kilometers of 11kV medium voltage underground power lines.

Works on the project that starts immediately will see the contractor work within a timeline of 10-12 months.

The new city is expanding to meet the demand for businesses, homes and social amenities.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Stecol Corporation to the final phase of Kijani Ridge. Stecol has demonstrated its capability of delivering world-class infrastructure across Tatu City for many years,” said Samuel Gathukia, Head of Construction and Delivery at Tatu City yesterday.

The eastern district of Kijani Ridge has 218 half- and quarter-acre fully serviced plots that are currently ready for sale.

Mr Gathukia said that a quarter acre is selling at a discount of Sh12.2 million while half an acre is going at Sh22 million for buyers who buys the plots before December 23,2021.

A third of the plots, he said have already been purchased amid high demand for Kijani Ridge’s world-class infrastructure and the surrounding amenities of Tatu City, which include schools, businesses, retail, and hundreds of acres of open space.

The latest firm to take up space at Tatu City is education books supplier Mountain Top Publishers, which announced its entry earlier in June and is expected to move in soon.

Two schools– Crawford International and Nova Pioneer— have also established campuses on the estate, accounting for more than 3,000 students.

Currently at Tatu City, more than 70 local, regional, and multi-national businesses have opened or started development.

In February, the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (Kwal) broke ground on a Sh4 billion manufacturing and distribution facility at the phase two site, which also has an allocation for large-scale affordable housing.

This was the first production facility opened by Kwal in more than two decades.

Tatu City is Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, where companies enjoy low corporate taxes, zero-rated Value Added Tax (VAT) and important duty exemptions, among other benefits.