Economy City Hall in limbo as court stops CEC nominees vetting

Operations at City Hall have been paralysed due to court orders stopping vetting of the 10 members of the County Executive Committee nominated by Governor Johnson Sakaja, a judge heard Monday, as the governor defended the alleged exclusion of some minority groups.

Governor Sakaja, through lawyer Dancan Okatch, told judge Anne Mwaure that the orders have greatly prejudiced the planned vetting process as the former CECs cannot perform any duties at the county government, therefore, crippling the business.

Urging the court to lift the orders, Mr Okatch told the Employment and Labour Relations Court judge that the operations are crippled because the governor does not have an executive committee of his own.

The interim orders were issued on November 8 following a lawsuit filed by the Association of Muslim Lawyers and the Nubian rights forum.

The lobby groups moved to court arguing that they were not represented as no individual from the Islam group was shortlisted yet they contribute 30 per cent of Nairobi City County’s GDP.

They faulted the governor’s list of nominations comprising 10 CECs and another nine senior employees in his cabinet claiming that no individual from the Islam group was shortlisted.

But Governor Sakaja says he publicly announced a list of nominees for the County Executive Committee Members and advisors of the Governor contrary to the allegations by the petitioners he did not make the list public.

According to Mr Sakaja, has the discretion and liberty to nominate and appoint anyone as a County Executive Committee Member as long as the person has met the qualifications required for the position.

In addition, that Article 27 of the Constitution provides for equal treatment including the right to equal opportunities in the political, economic and social spheres and equal protection and equal benefits.

However, he says the Constitutional Article should not be interpreted to mean that the governor has the duty to include everyone in his appointments considering that there are over 47 tribes and over five religions in Nairobi.

“We even have atheists who have coalesced as an association. It may be worth noting that there were only 10 slots for the list of nominees for the position of County Executive Committee members hence it was humanly impossible to include all 47 tribes and all the religions in Kenya. No matter how many other opportunities are availed it will be practically impossible to so include," Governor Sakaja stated in his response to the suit.

He went on: "the mere fact that the Petitioners are purporting to contribute 30% of Nairobi City County’s GDP is not even backed by any documentary, evidence or survey or data. In any case, that is not even a mandatory consideration when a Governor is making the decision of the people who can drive his agenda forward and assist him in fulfilling his pledges and promises to the residents of Nairobi county."

He says once the court sets aside the orders, the list of the nominees will be subjected to vetting by the Members of the County Assembly which is usually an open and transparent process.

"Therefore, the said request by the Petitioners is premature and an abuse of the court process; the nominees have to be vetted by the County Assembly and the said nominations will only become valid upon approval by the County Assembly," Mr Sakaja told the court.

The governor further stated that the petitioner’s agenda in the lawsuit is to create a rift between religions in the County or even to create an imaginary rift between him and Nairobi Muslims.

"It is in the interest of justice and fairness that this court vacates and or sets aside the said orders at the earliest or dismiss the application as the great Nairobi City County will be prejudiced if the vetting process does not commence," said Mr Sakaja.

Justice Mwaure will rule on whether she will lift the orders on Tuesday next week.

The nominees at the centre of the dispute include Charles Kerich was named as the CEC for Finance and Economic Planning, Brian Mulama (talents, skills, development and care), Patrick Mbogo (mobility and works) and former Lands chief officer Stephen Mwangi (buildings and urban planning).

Others are Ibrahim Auma (administration and personnel), Rosemary Kariuki (hustlers and business opportunities), Maureen Njeri (Green Nairobi), Anastacia Mutethia (health, wellness and nutrition) and Susan Silantoi (inclusivity, public participation and customer service).

In the list, former Westlands MP Fred Gumo’s son Michael Gumo was named as CEC for Innovation and Digital Economy while Musumba has been retained as the county secretary.

Governor Sakaja also named David Njoroge as his chief of staff, Lawrence Wambua, who was the former CEC for Environment, as his economic affairs adviser, Elias Mutuma (legal adviser), Samora Otieno (health adviser), William Ndung’u ‘Fazul’ (political adviser) and Washington Yotto Ochieng as his mobility adviser.

