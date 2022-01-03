Economy Court declines to suspend multimillion Kanyotu land case

The late James Kanyotu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The High Court has declined to suspend the hearing of a multimillion shillings land case in Thika belonging to the family of former chief spy James Kanyotu.

Justice Benard Eboso dismissed the application by Willy Kihara Kanyotu, the son of the former spymaster, saying he is a stranger in the case because he is neither a director nor a shareholder of Kangaita Coffee Estate, which owned the land.

The judge said Mr Kihara does not appreciate the fact that Kangaita Coffee Estate is a distinct legal entity, which speaks through resolutions of its directors and shareholders. Mr Kanyotu died in 2008 leaving behind an estate estimated to be worth Sh20 billion.

“The 1st defendant (Mr Kihara) has no claim in this suit. He is a defendant sued by the plaintiff. His case in relation to the present application is that the suit property belongs to the interested party and that some people are out to wrestle the suit property from the interested party. The interested party is a party to this suit and has not sought a forensic examination of any document,” the Judge said.

The land, West of Ruiru in Kiambu, measuring approximately 500 acres is registered in the name of Kangaita Coffee Estate Ltd, is the subject of a succession case pending before the Family Division of the High Court in Nairobi.

Some of the parties that have purchased the land include Trendsetters, which says it purchased it for Sh700 million and later sold it to Marriot Africa International Ltd, a company associated with businessman Kamlesh Pattni. Others are Tigris Developers Ltd, which claims to have paid Sh50 million in 2007 for the land and Suresh Chandra Shah and Topaz Ltd, which has tabled documents showing that it paid Sh156.4 million for the land in 2011.

Mr Kihara had argued that his father was a majority shareholder in Kangaita Coffee Estates Limited and that there is internal conflict amongst its directors, which has culminated in the emergence of two factions.

He claimed that some beneficiaries of the estate wanted to wrestle the property from the company.

“Having considered the evidence and submissions tendered by the 1st defendant, I do not think the 1st defendant has laid a proper basis for an order of stay of proceedings in the circumstances of this case,” the Judge said.

Mr Shah on his part said he purchased part of the land in September 2007 but the family has never completed the transaction.

He said Mr Kihara had approached him in January this year demanding a balance of Sh9 million and threatened to evict him from the land. He therefore sought court’s protection. His application was equally dismissed.