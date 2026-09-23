Court dismisses CBK bid to exit Devani’s Triton receivership case

The High Court has rejected a bid by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to exit a commercial suit seeking an account of Triton Petroleum’s assets during nearly 19 years of receivership, after the company's principal shareholder, Yagnesh Mohanlal Devani, accused the banking sector regulator of ignoring a formal complaint.
The court dismissed an application by the CBK to exit Devani’s suit, finding that the regulator must answer a separate claim that it failed to respond to a complaint lodged in June 2025.