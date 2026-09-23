Court dismisses CBK bid to exit Devani’s Triton receivership case

The High Court has rejected a bid by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to exit a commercial suit seeking an account of Triton Petroleum’s assets during nearly 19 years of receivership, after the company's principal shareholder, Yagnesh Mohanlal Devani, accused the banking sector regulator of ignoring a formal complaint.

The court dismissed an application by the CBK to exit Devani’s suit, finding that the regulator must answer a separate claim that it failed to respond to a complaint lodged in June 2025.

The court said CBK was not a necessary party to claims over Triton’s assets and accounts, but remained a proper party because only the regulator could answer the allegation that it ignored the complaint.

Triton went under receivership in December 2008, with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank appointing Abdul Zahir Sheikh and Peter Kahi as joint receivers.

The company was an oil marketing and trading company that imported petroleum products for sale in Kenya, using the Kenya Pipeline Company’s Kipevu facility to receive and store fuel before distributing it to customers. It also supplied fuel to State corporations under a joint supply contract, while operating within the government’s Open Tender System for petroleum imports.

The banks appointed the two receivers over Triton’s charged assets after the company suffered severe financial difficulties. Mr Devani, Triton’s principal shareholder, moved to court in April 2026 seeking an account of what happened to the company’s assets during its receivership.

The case is seeking records of assets held when receivership began, subsequent operations, recoveries, sales, valuations, purchasers, payments, remittances and transfer records. The requested records also include receivers’ fees, lawyers’ fees, valuers’ charges, taxes, other expenses, undisposed assets, debts, litigation and security arrangements.

CBK told the court it was never Triton’s shareholder, director, receiver, debenture holder, guarantor or contractual counterparty. Asking to be removed from the suit, CBK submitted that a financial regulator owes no private law duty of care in negligence to individual commercial litigants.

However, the court found CBK was a proper party because the complaint allegation was a separate claim that only the regulator could answer.

“The claim against CBK is grounded entirely on public law under Articles 47 and 232 of the Constitution,” the court said, arguing that regulators do not owe private litigants a general duty of care and that challenges should proceed through public-law remedies.

But Mr Devani rejected that position, saying he was not pursuing negligence against CBK but challenging its alleged failure to respond to a regulatory complaint.

He produced a June 18, 2025 letter bearing CBK’s receipt stamp, disputing the regulator’s claim that no complaint had been delivered.

He argued that his “case against CBK is anchored exclusively on a public-law omission—that CBK, having received a formal regulatory complaint, breached Articles 47 and 232 by maintaining absolute administrative silence, which in itself constitutes a reviewable decision (the decision to do nothing).”

The court said CBK was not necessary for claims concerning Triton’s accounts and assets because those matters could be decided between Devani and the receivers, KCB and TDB.

The court said that the merits of that alleged breach remained unresolved at this stage of the proceedings.

The court rejected CBK’s argument that constitutional independence protected it from the claim, saying, “operational independence does not equal constitutional immunity”.

The judge noted that CBK’s lawyers had cited Section 44A for statutory immunity, although the applicable provision was Section 33M, covering acts or omissions done in good faith.

The court said good faith required evidence and could not be determined from interlocutory affidavits.

“The court finds the CBK’s notice of motion dated May 20, 2026 to be without merit, and is hereby dismissed in its entirety,” the judge ruled.

The case comes against the background of the Sh7.6 billion Triton petroleum scandal that followed the company’s collapse. The anti-corruption agency said 126 million litres were irregularly released through Kenya Pipeline Company during the 2008 scandal.

The commission said Mr Devani was arrested in August 2024 after more than 15 years outside Kenya and charged over alleged fraudulent dealings involving petroleum products.