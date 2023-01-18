Economy Court reinstates suspended Maasai Mara vice chancellor

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered Maasai Mara University to reinstate the suspended vice-chancellor, Prof Mary Walingo and to pay her half her salary that has accrued since her suspension.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa stated that the university should comply with the decision of the Public Service Commission, given in September 2022 that overruled the decision by the Maasai Mara University to terminate her employment.

“On that basis and in conclusion, the Petitioner submitted that it has made out a case in her favour, which was well supported by the fourth respondent and unopposed by the other respondents therefore the application should be allowed with costs,” the court stated.

Prof Walingo was sent home in 2019 after a Citizen TV expose dubbed the Mara Heist implicated her in a Sh177 million corruption scandal.

Professor Walingo filed an appeal with the Public Service Commission which ordered her reinstatement to office pending the conclusion of the Anti-corruption case against her.

Despite consistently following up on the enforcement of the PSC’s decision, the University remained adamant and refused to enforce the decision prompting her to lodge the case in court.

Among the respondents in the case were the Maasai Mara University Council, the Mara University, and the Cabinet Secretary of Education.

Professor Walingo told the court that the Maasai Mara University Council had continued to intimidate, harass and discriminate against her by implying that she is not able to conduct her duties.

The court noted that the Public Service Commission had no objection to the implementation of the orders thereby adopting the decision of the PSC to reinstate Professor Walingo.

The court ordered Mara University, the Cabinet Secretary of Education and the Public Service Commission to begin implementing the PSC decision.

