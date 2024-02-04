Economy Devolved units get Sh7.3bn grant for climate change

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Soipan Tuya speaks at a past event on December 4, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NMG

By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

Devolved units have received Sh7.3 billion through a World Bank-funded programme to tackle effects of climate change across the country.

Environment Cabinet Secretary (CS) Soipan Tuya says the funds are part of the $297 million under the Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) project to be implemented for a period of five years to combat climate change.

Read: Treasury gets new cash cow in climate financing billions

“Counties received the first tranche of Sh7.3 billion FLLoCA funds to support climate action in devolved units. We are finalising commitment with the Council of Governors to have 20 percent of the funds utilised to restore the degraded ecosystem,” explained CS Tuya during World Wetlands Day marked in Lake Narasha (Timboroa Dam).

She also announced that Kenya is set to unlock billions from the carbon markets to benefit local communities and support the country’s infrastructure development through green bonds.

CS Tuya regretted that the majority of Kenyans have not fully benefited from the carbon credit. She stated that her ministry will release regulations within the next few weeks to streamline the acquisition of billions of carbon credits.

“We have finalised the regulations that will see the amendment of the Climate Change Act with the support of legislators so that we can move like the rest of countries in the world. We have institutionalised carbon markets framework so that when we tell our people to protect forests and wetlands, they can get incentives or livelihood support,” she explained.

Read: Inside the multi-billion dollar deals at Nairobi climate summit

Nema Director General Mamo Boru Mamo said his agency has mapped more than 10,000 wetlands in the country as they embark on their rehabilitation.

“We will continue to monitor all wetlands to ensure that they are protected,” he stated.

→ [email protected]