Economy Lands official Felix Nyaundi with 106 prime properties, 17 cars under probe

Integrity Centre hosts the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court seeking to block a senior Lands official from disposing of more than 100 parcels of land, suspected to have been acquired corruptly.

In the petition filed under a certificate of urgency, the EACC says Felix Nyaundi has acquired 106 properties scattered across the country, 17 motor vehicles and Sh4.6 million in cash, which was seized from him when officers raided his home.

The anti-graft body wants the court to issue an order freezing the properties belonging to the principal land registrar, who is based in Thika, pending the determination of the case.

“We intend to analyse the documents seized in the conduct of the search and we are reasonably apprehensive that with the above discovery and ongoing investigations, the said properties are at risk of being transferred, sold, charged or otherwise wasted which will jeopardise the recovery,” the anti-graft body said in the application.

The EACC said it obtained the orders to investigate Mr Nyaundi over allegations of abuse of office and embezzlement of funds.

After obtaining the order, the agency searched his home, business and office premises and found a significant number of ownership documents for land, motor vehicles and bank accounts.

The corruption watchdog argued that Mr Nyaundi has accumulated wealth that is not commensurate with his legitimate source of income.

The agency said the intended recovery would take time and it was prudent to grant an order preserving the vehicles, properties and the money, to prevent the official from disposing of them.

Some of the properties targeted are in Kisii, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Makueni and Machakos counties.

→ [email protected]