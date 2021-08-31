Economy EACC seeks seizure of Sh500m city property

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary EACC has moved to repossess a Sh500 million government property on Nairobi’s Valley Road, alleging it was fraudulently transferred to the spouse of a former city council official.

In a case filed before the Environment and Land court, the agency says former chairman of the defunct City Commission of Nairobi Habib Omar Kongo and Mr Kuria Gathoni, then working as Director of Planning and Architecture in the defunct City Council fraudulently transferred the property to Rose Wambui Kuria.

EACC filed an urgent application seeking to bar Ms Kuria from transferring the property to a third party, pending the determination of the case.

According to EACC, the property has been charged to Consolidated Bank to obtain several loans and Ms Kuria has turned the 2.06 acre parcel to a motor vehicle bazaar, where she continues to benefit from proceeds of public land, which she illegally acquired.

EACC wants the cancelation of the title issued to Ms Kuria and the court to compelled to surrender profits she has made from the land since 1992 and damages for alleged fraud.

The case will be mentioned on October 12.