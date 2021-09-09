Economy Economic Survey: GDP contracts by 0.3pc

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani during the launch of the 2021 Economic Survey Report on September 9, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has released the annual Economic Survey 2021 after a four-month delay.

The report capturing the performance of the economy and the jobs market is usually released in late April or early May, ahead of the budget reading.

However, this year, the statistics agency did not release the data, prompting Parliament to probe the delay.

KNBS had earlier cited the late submission of data by some of the respondents in economic sectors.

Here are highlights of the report as read by Treasury CS Ukur Yatani on Thursday.

Kenya GDP contracted by 0.3pc in 2020, hit by the economic fallout of Covid-19, compared to 5pc growth in 2019.

GDP jumps to Sh10.75 trillion after rebasing of the economy to 2016 base year from 2009.

The economy is projected to grow by 6pc this year helped by the manufacturing sector.

Sector performance

Sectors that recorded growth

Agriculture, forestry and fishing grew by 4.8 percent.

Construction sector was up 11.8 per cent compared to a 5.6 per cent growth in 2019. Cement consumption increased by 20.3 percent.

Financial sector recorded a growth of 5.6 percent compared to 6.9 percent rise in 2019. Total domestic credit grew by 18.6 percent after the government borrowed Sh1.36 trillion as at December 2020, compared to Sh900.4 billion in similar period in 2019. Private sector credit expanded by 8.4 per cent to Sh2.89 trillion in 2020.

Sectors that declined

Jobs: Total employment outside small-scale agriculture and pastoralist activities contracted by 4.1 percent to 17.4 million in 2020. Informal sector jobs were 14.5 million jobs or 83 percent, while formal sector recorded 2.9 million jobs.

Total employment outside small-scale agriculture and pastoralist activities contracted by 4.1 percent to 17.4 million in 2020. Tourism : International arrivals declined by 71.5 percent to 579,600 in 2020. Tourism earnings dropped by 43.9 percent to Sh91.7 billion, while hotel occupancy contracted by 58 percent to 3.8 million.

: International arrivals declined by 71.5 percent to 579,600 in 2020. Transport and storage: sector declined by 7.8 percent from a growth of 6.3 percent in 2019.







