Epra retains 16pc VAT in latest fuel price review

By JOHN MUTUA

The energy regulator has for a second time defied a High Court order suspending imlementation of the 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel following last week's court ruling.

This is after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) declined to revert VAT on fuel to eight percent in the latest pump price review that took effect over the weekend.

This comes two weeks after a similar breach of a High Court decision that suspended enforcement of tax measures contained in the Finance Act, 2023.

The regulator’s decision saw diesel prices remain unchanged at Sh179.67 a litre in Nairobi while super marginally dropped by Sh0.85 to Sh194.68 a litre, denying consumers the reprieve issued by the court.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16 percent VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2023,” Epra said in the pricing schedule released late Friday.

Epra’s decision looks set to trigger a fresh push by petitioners of the Finance Act, 2023 to have the regulator punished for defying the High Court decision.

Petitioners led by Busia senator, Okiya Omtatah challenged the legality of the Act three weeks ago, saying there was no concurrence of both Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate on matters relating to counties and that the tabling of the Finance Bill was done without following due process.

Tax expert Nikhil Hira has questioned if, and how consumers will be compensated if the three-member bench rules that the Act is unconstitutional.

“Assuming that the new three-member bench set to determine the matter declares the Act as unconstitutional, as a consumer how do I get a refund for the 16 percent VAT that I have paid to fuel my car?” Mr Hira told Business Daily.

