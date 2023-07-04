Economy Ex-MPs, former KDIC chair in race for CBK chair role

The Central Bank of Kenya building in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Former chairperson at Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) James Teko Lopoyetum is seeking to become the next Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) chairperson in a six-horse race that has also attracted two former members of Parliament.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) shortlist released on Tuesday also includes Abdikadir Omar Aden, John Konchellah, James Gituro Wahome, Thomas Mwadeghu and Andrew Musangi.

The interviews will be conducted on July 12, with the person who will emerge as the winner set to replace Mohamed Nyaoga, who served as the CBK chairperson for eight years.

"Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the PSC, Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi on the date and time indicated. Candidates should be at the venue at least 15 minutes before the starting time," PSC said.

PSC has also invited the public to give any information regarding the six candidates.

Mr Aden is a former MP for the Balambala constituency and also served as an MP for East African Legislative Assembly. He unsuccessfully sought to recapture the Balambala seat last year.

Mr Mwadeghu, a former Wundanyi MP, last year unsuccessfully vied to become Taita Taveta senator. He was earlier this year shortlisted for the position of chairperson at the Commission on Revenue Allocation but lost it to Koitamet ole Kina.

Mr Wahome, an economist, was once a CBK employee. In 2015, he had applied for the CBK deputy governor position and made it to the shortlist.

Mr Konchellah is a former Principal Secretary for East Africa Affairs, while Mr Musangi is a director at Centum Investment and late billionaire businessman Chris Kirubi's son-in-law.

Mr Mukite is a legal practitioner in corporate and commercial law. He is also the chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Leadership changes

The banking regulator is undergoing leadership changes following the end of terms for the governor Patrick Njoroge, the deputy Sheila M’Mbijjewe and chairman Mohamed Nyaoga on June 17, 2023.

The terms of the four board members— Nelius Kariuki, Ravi Ruparel, Samson Cherutich and Rachel Dzombo— will lapse on December 6 next year.

Susan Koech was hired on March 10, this year as the second deputy governor. The retirement of Ms M’Mbijjewe last month leaves CBK with one deputy governor against the CBK Act which requires two.

The regulator has continued to face legal headaches of complying with the CBK Act 2015 requiring phased exits of board members.

“The members of the board shall be appointed at different times so that the respective expiry dates of the members’ terms of office shall fall at different times,” reads the Act.

The Act is silent on how CBK should stagger tenures of board members in such a way that they end at different times, a practice that is crucial in ensuring succession without disrupting the organisation.