Economy Ezra Chiloba lands another plum State job as President Ruto names diplomats

By DAN OGETTA

President William Ruto has nominated 23 individuals to be Kenya’s ambassadors, high commissioners, and permanent representatives, among them ousted Communications Authority of Kenya director-general Ezra Chiloba.

The President also appointed 20 persons as deputy heads of missions, consul-generals, special envoys, and ministry headquarters ambassadorial appointments.

Mr Chiloba, who resigned at CA after suspension over alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds, has been appointed as Consul-General for Los Angeles to replace Thomas Kwaka, popularly known as Big Ted.

Before joining CA, Mr Chiloba served as the CEO of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) where he was again unceremoniously ousted in June 2018. He reclaimed his post through the courts. He was later fired from the IEBC in October 2018.

Women envoys

President Ruto also tapped nominated Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) Joash Maangi, Fred Outa, Vincent Kemosi and Lilian Tomitom for diplomatic roles months after the court declared the assistant minister role unconstitutional.

Dr Ruto nominated 10 female ambassadors and six deputies in recognition of women's leadership in Kenya, with Catherine Karemu taking over from Manoah Esipisu in London. Ms Karemu is the widow of former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru.

The head of State nominated Lieutenant General Jonah Maina Mwangi, who retired on Friday as Kenya Defence Force Vice Chief of Defence Forces, to be Kenya’s ambassador to Iran.

The president also nominated Lt Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru, who retired alongside Lt Gen Mwangi, as Kenya's High Commissioner to Pakistan.

The East African Community Secretary-General Peter Mathuki was nominated as ambassador to Russia. As his replacement, Dr Ruto fronted Caroline Mwende Mueke.

Mr Philip Omondi Thigo, an IT expert was nominated to serve as special envoy on Technology. Mr Thigo was recently a member of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence (AI). He has been serving as an advisor to the presidency on matters of AI and the chairperson of First Lady Rachel Ruto’s Mama Doing Good Organisation.





Here is the full list of nominations and appointments:

High Commissioners

Catherine Kirumba Karemu (London, United Kingdom)

Joash Arthur Maangi (Kampala, Uganda)

Lilian Tomitom (Lusaka, Zambia)

Vincent Mogaka Kemosi (Accra, Ghana)

Caroline Kamende Daudi (Ottawa, Canada)

Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru (Islamabad, Pakistan)

Ambassadors

Fred Outa (Cairo, Egypt)

Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli (Dakar, Senegal)

Timothy Kaluma Mcharo (Algiers, Algeria)

Christopher Andrew Lang'at (Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire)

Jessica Muthoni Gakinya (Rabat, Morocco)

Halima Yussuf Mucheke (The Hague, Netherlands)

David Kiplagat Kerich (Washington DC, USA)

Everylyne Mwenda Karisa (Havana, Cuba)

Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki (Moscow, Russia)

Amb. Moi Lemoshira (Tokyo, Japan)

Kenneth Milimo Nganqa (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Lt. General Jonah Mwanqi (Tehran, Iran)

Abdi Aden Korio (Muscat, Oman)

Permanent Representatives

Gertrude N. Angote (United Nations Environment Progra mme - UNEP)

Grace Atieno Okara (United Nations HABITAT)

Dr. Fancy Too (Ambassador/ Permanent Representative, Geneva, Switzerland)

Ekitela Erastus Lokaale (United Nations, New York, USA)

Deputy Heads of Missions

Suleiman Ibrahim Roba (Kampala, Uganda)

Sunya Morongei Orre (Pretoria, South Africa)

Petronila Were (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui (London, United Kingdom)

Rose Sumbeiywo (Rome, Italy)

Kipkosqei Toroitich (Vienna, Austria)

Christopher Kirigua (Washington DC, USA)

Amb. Peris Kariuki (Brasilia, Brazil)

Jon Chessoni (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Saadia Salim (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Akinyi Walkowa (Los Angeles, USA)

Consul-Generals

Ezra Chiloba (Los Angeles, USA)

Charles Githinji Keiru (Goma, DRC)

Aden Mohamud Mohamed (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

David Iboko Lokemer (Dubai, UAE)

Special Envoy

Phillip Omondi Thigo (Special Envoy on Technology)

Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments

Beatrice Nyakobe Ombachi Karago (Director - Americas & Caribbean)

Julius Kiptoo Bargoret (UNON)

Joseph Masila (Deputy Director - Asia & the Pacific Ms. Jane Makori Director-Economic Affairs & Commercial Diplomacy).