Fighting for survival: Why SRC is against part-time job terms

gitau

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Commission Secretary Anne Gitau.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Profile Photo

By  David Mwere

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) wants the National Assembly to shoot down a Bill that seeks to have chairperson and members serve on a part-time basis.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (Amendment) Bill seeks to change the SRC Act to provide for the part-time service of the chairperson and commissioners on the basis that the functions of the commission are periodic and that they are not required to perform their duties on a full-time basis.

In a memorandum on the Bill to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, SRC Commission Secretary Anne Gitau notes that the mandate of SRC is continuous “and not occasional as stated in the Bill.”

“The commission is opposed to the amendments proposed in the Bill. The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to communicate SRC’s views on the amendments proposed in the Bill,” says Ms Gitau. The Bill is sponsored by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. HF profit rises 46pc on higher transaction revenue

  2. Rice storage

    Kenya’s levies on cereals violate business deals: traders

  3. Why adopting ESG principles are essential to business growth

  4. samuel kariuki 22aug24

    PRIME Samuel Kariuki: Why he sees potential in floating development Reit

In the headlines

View All