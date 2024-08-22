Fighting for survival: Why SRC is against part-time job terms

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) wants the National Assembly to shoot down a Bill that seeks to have chairperson and members serve on a part-time basis.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (Amendment) Bill seeks to change the SRC Act to provide for the part-time service of the chairperson and commissioners on the basis that the functions of the commission are periodic and that they are not required to perform their duties on a full-time basis.

In a memorandum on the Bill to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, SRC Commission Secretary Anne Gitau notes that the mandate of SRC is continuous “and not occasional as stated in the Bill.”