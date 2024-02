Economy Firms to lay off 15pc of staff on a tough economy - CBK

The private sector plans to retrench at least 15 percent of their workforce. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

The private sector plans to retrench at least 15 percent of their workforce this year as the high cost of living, high taxes, a weak shilling and reduction in customers weigh down business, a new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey has shown.

Read more HERE