First Lady budget increased 17 percent to Sh696 million

Budget allocation for the First Lady Rachel Ruto's office will be increased by 17.3 percent to 696.6 million in the new financial year starting July, a report tabled in Parliament by the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury Njuguna Ndung'u shows.
In the current financial year ending next month, the First Lady’s office was allocated Sh593.9 million. A big chunk of the additional allocation to Mrs Ruto’s office will go towards the payment of salaries.
However, the allocation to the spouse of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped from 717.6 million to Sh557.5 million. Mrs Rigathi’s budget was more than doubled through a mini-budget tabled in the National Assembly in October last year.