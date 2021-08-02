Economy Former MPs marked for free medical cover in law review

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author Summary Taxpayers will cater for an enhanced medical cover of MPs even after leaving Parliament if the House adopts proposals contained in a report.

The Parliament will consider the report by the committee chaired by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni this week.

The National Assembly Constitutional, Implementation Oversight Committee has proposed the review of the Parliamentary Pensions Act to provide for medical cover for State officers who qualify under the law.

The import of the proposals is that MPs who leave Parliament will continue to enjoy medical cover without contributing to it just like other State officers such as the Deputy President, Prime Minister, Vice President Chief Justice and the speakers of both houses.

Currently, those covered under the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officer) Act, 2015 enjoy full medical and hospital cover for local and overseas treatment with a reputable insurance company for the entitled person and the spouse.

Those enjoying the benefits at the moment include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga.

Even as the committee is pushing for the inclusion of MPs into the category of Deputy President and designated state officers as stipulated in Retirement Benefits Act 2015, there is a Bill in the House seeking to establish a voluntary post-retirement medical scheme for MPs.

The Finance Committee has sponsored amendments to the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill to allow lawmakers to enjoy medical cover beyond their end of term.

The Bill seeks to establish a voluntary post-retirement medical scheme for MPs administered by the Parliamentary Service Commission.

PSC awarded Liaison Healthcare the medical scheme contract at an annual sum of Sh370.1 million.