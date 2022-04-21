Economy Four Kenyans in World Economic Forum leaders class

By Edna Mwenda

Four Kenyans are among 109 representatives from across the world that have joined the Young Global leader’s class of 2022.

Ms Wanjiru Njiru, founder and executive director of Food 4 Education, Ms Eva Otieno, Africa’s strategist at Standard Chartered bank #ticker:SCBK , Mr Dominic Wadongo, the group head of operational risk at Equity Group Holdings #ticker:EQTY , and Nasreen Ali Mohammed, chief officer Cherehani Africa join the World Economic Forum’s global leaders from 42 countries to represent Kenya.

Other continental leaders in the class include Pan-African feminist Françoise Moudouthe the CEO, of the African Women's Development Fund, Mr James Kwame, a senior lecturer from Ghana and Mr James Mnyupe, the presidential economic adviser of the Namibian government.

“The World Economic Forum is delighted to welcome this year’s class of Young Global Leaders. Their commitment to improving the state of the world is crucial at a time where collaboration is needed more than ever,” said Nicole Schwab, board member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

This cohort will take part in a three-year leadership development programme that offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.

