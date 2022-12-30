Economy Government Printer stuck with equipment acquired from 1930

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta (second right) at the Government Printer in 2015. PHOTO | PSCU

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has raised concern over the use of aged and obsolete equipment by the Government Press.

Ms Gathungu says more than 70 percent of the printing machines in use were acquired between 1930 and 1980.

“This has led to obsolescence with frequent breakdowns and hence high maintenance costs, and difficulty in sourcing for spare parts for maintenance of the otherwise outdated machines,” Ms Gathungu said in the latest audit of the Government Press Fund.

She said the use of aged equipment has increased production costs and hence reduced its competitive advantage in the industry. The Government Press prints for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and the general public.

Last year, the Government Press said it was seeking Sh300 million from the Treasury to upgrade its ageing plant.

The Interior Ministry told Parliament that the Government Press is reviewing its services to set the cost of printing at market rates.

Former Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the Government Press was grossly underfunded.

He said the Sh300 million would go into initial modernisation works of the plant. The Press prints documents such as budgets, Economic Surveys, Acts of Parliament and Gazette Notices. It sells Controller of Budget and Auditor-General reports at Sh5,000 per volume, an Act of Parliament at Sh110 and Commissions of Inquiry reports at Sh1800.

The Government Printer charges ministries for printing Gazette supplements at a range of Sh15 for two pages to Sh180 for a maximum of 40 pages.

It is the designated printer of all security-related documents, including title deeds, log books, birth and death certificates and revenue stamps.

The ministry said the Press prints for Ministry of Lands, the Civil Registration Department, the National Transport Safety Authority and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics among others at subsidised rates.

However, it does not charge the National Assembly and the Senate as well as the Treasury for printing documents.

Ms Gathungu said a physical inspection of its paper stores poor ventilation that exposes workers to the risk of contracting respiratory diseases “Further, the department did not have adequate safety and firefighting equipment in the stores.”

→ [email protected]