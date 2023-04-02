Economy Governors oppose Sh5m fine for late payment of contractors’ dues

COG finance committee Chair, Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa and Kisii County Governor Simba Arati while appearing before the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget to deliberate on the prompt payment bill. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Governors have opposed a section of a Bill that imposes a Sh5 million fine or five-year jail term on public officers who fail to pay contractors and suppliers on time.

The Council of Governors (CoG) said the penalties prescribed in the Prompt Payments Bill are punitive to public officers, whose monthly earnings are dwarfed by the proposed penalty.

The Bill seeks to compel public entities to pay suppliers of goods and services within two months of receiving an invoice.

It meant to tame the rise in pending bills that have sent contractors and small businesses into cash flow woes, forcing some to close down or reduce the number of staff to remain afloat.

“The proposal in our view is very punitive. We propose that if there is interest to be paid, the penalty should be set at Sh500,000 or one year in jail,” Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa told the Senate committee on Finance and Budget.

Kisii governor Simba Arati told the committee that a delay in settling the bills can arise due to errors, lack of proper documentation and delayed exchequer releases from the Treasury.

“We need a clause to tame outgoing officers including governors from causing problems to incoming officers. You cannot hit an accounting officer earning less than Sh300,000 monthly with a Sh5 million fine or five years in prison,” said Mr Arati.

The committee said the Sh5 million fine and five-year jail term is meant to deter public officers from failing to settle pending bills when due.

“This punishment will introduce good manners. This puts an absolute condition on public officers who are involved in procurement mischief and fail to pay contractors,” Migori Senator Eddy Oketch said.

The National Assembly made changes to the Prompt Payments Bill that had recommended payment to suppliers and contractors within 90 days of receiving an invoice.

It reduced the payment period in line with the two months prescribed in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020.

The Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o told Senators to amend the Bill further to ensure vendor segmentation where payments to small and medium enterprises are made within 30 days and 90 days for large contractors.

The total outstanding national government pending bills as of December 31 stood at Sh481 billion.

