Economy Gun-toting members blamed for row rocking scrap metal agency

Gun-wielding members of the Scrap Metal Council are holding the operations of the regulator at ransom, making it difficult to make decisions necessary to implement the Scrap Metal Act, the Industrialisation Ministry told Parliament.

The State Department for Industrialisation said extreme conflict of interest by some rogue members of the council has made it impossible for the regulator to tame the rising cases of smuggling of scrap metal to the neighbouring countries.

Juma Mukhwana, the principal secretary for Industrialisation told MPs that the gun-toting council members had made it difficult to implement the Scrap Metal Act of 2015.

He said scrap metal dealers in the Council are doing a lot of fights that include drawing guns and placing them on the table during crucial council meetings.

“In fact, we have some rogue members who have drawn out their guns and placed them on the table during heated council meetings to scuttle discussions meant to arrive at critical decisions on how to regulate the scrap metal sector,” Dr Mukhwana said.

He told the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committee that the Ministry has forwarded to Parliament a Bill to amend the Scrap Metal Act, 2015 to remove representation of the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and other dealers in the Council.

“This is a rogue Council. It is full of rowdy people. Some representatives of the private sector in the council are quite rowdy. He took the Council to court, yet he is still a member of the Council,” Dr Mukhwana told lawmakers.

Dr Mukhwana said the ministry is dealing with a difficult Scrap Metal Council adding that only an amendment to the Scrap Metal Act, 2015 to remove the non-government representatives will cure the problem.

He said the State Department for Industrialisation has forwarded a Bill to Parliament to remove representation of the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) in the Council.

“Please help us as Members of Parliament when the Bill comes to you so that we can remove Cofek as a member of the council,” Dr Mukhwana told the committee during scrutiny of the Supplementary Budget No 1 of 2022/23.

Committee chairperson James Gakuya asked Dr Mukhwana to dissolve the council if it is dysfunctional.

The Scrap Metal Council has a mandate of advising the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation on appropriate measures and mechanisms for regulating the scrap metal industry in order to protect the public interest against vandalism, theft of utility infrastructure and private property among other functions.

The 11-member Council comprises a chairperson appointed by the Industry Cabinet Secretary, the Industry PS, the Transport PS, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General or a representative and the Inspector-General of Police or a representative.

Others are one person nominated by the Scrap Metal Dealers Association, one nominated by the metal cottage industry, one nominated by the Kenya Association of Manufactures, one nominated by large utility companies or agencies in charge of infrastructure, to be appointed on a rotational basis and one person nominated by Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

According to the website of the Scrap Metal Council chaired by Galura Moony, Cofek is represented by its chief executive Stephen Montoro.

Other members of the Council are Robert Kong, the alternate to Industrialisation PS, Aaron Johnson, the vice chairperson and members Sarah Winnik Duncan, Sheaf Afzal, Stephen Iringa Mach aria, John Gathatwa, Stella Mucheke and Wabwile Simiyu who is the acting chief executive/secretary.

The government in May issued strict regulations that require licensed scrap metal dealers to transport their cargo between the prescribed 6.30am and 6.30pm.

The State lifted a January 20, 2022 ban that former President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed on scrap metal businesses following a surge in vandalism of critical national assets including power transformers.

The new rules impose a Sh10 million fine or a three-year jail term to anyone found operating without a license and a further Sh20 million for repeat offenders.

