Economy Half of Kenyans financially stressed as pay shrinks 25pc

48 percent of Kenyans or about 9.5 million in both formal and informal employment currently feel overwhelmed or highly stressed by their financial situation. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Nearly half of Kenyans are in dire financial distress amidst income stagnation and shrinking payslips since 2019 that have pushed them into a debt trap, a new survey shows.

The Financial Services Monitor by Old Mutual Group reveals that 48 percent of Kenyans or about 9.5 million in both formal and informal employment currently feel overwhelmed or highly stressed by their financial situation, with lower-income earners and women feeling more stressed.

