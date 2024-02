Economy How regulator inflated power prices by Sh70bn in five years

GRAPHIC | CHRISPUS BARGORETT | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

Consumers paid an extra Sh70.35 billion in exaggerated power bills in the five years to February 2023 after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) added illegal charges on their monthly fuel surcharge.

