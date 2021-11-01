Economy Irrigation agency wants State to pay Sh2.3bn farmers’ debt

The National Irrigation Agency (NIA) boss Gitonga Mugambi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The National Irrigation Agency (NIA) wants the Treasury to foot a Sh2.3 billion loan that was used to set up infrastructure in five irrigation schemes.

Gitonga Mugambi, NIA chief executive officer, told Parliament that farmers in the four irrigation schemes are unable to repay the loan.

“NIA has requested the National Treasury to convert the on-lent loan to government development grants towards achieving increased crop production for national food security and boosting rural employment and livelihoods,” Mr Mugambi said.

NIA had dormant loans amounting to Sh2,262,036,544 as at June 2019. The agency signed a subsidiary financing agreement on December 10, 2007 with the National Treasury to fund irrigation infrastructure and rehabilitation of Lower Nzoia (Bunyala), Ahero, West Kano, Perkerra and Mwea which are 40,750 acres.

“However, the subsidiary agreement did not provide for a mechanism for recovering the cost of infrastructure from projects beneficiaries (farmers),” Mr Mugambi told MPs.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Mr Mugambi said the legal framework for Irrigation Water Users Association (IWUA) is non-existent, and therefore there was no way of enforcing the repayment by farmers.

“It is like the government building a road and asking users to repay the cost. The farmers in the affected schemes are unable to repay because they were not told at the initiation of the infrastructure for schemes that they will have to repay the loan,” he said.

He said only Mwea Irrigation Scheme was rehabilitated meaning that the requirement of farmers in Nzoia, Perkerra, Bunyala, Ahero and West Kano schemes who did not benefit from the project to pay the cost of infrastructure was unrealistic.

“Mwea scheme farmers have demonstrated inability to meet their operations and maintenance charges obligations where they lobbied the government to waive charges,” mr Mugambi said.

“This is evident in the presidential directive on waiver of operation and maintenance costs issued on June 28, 2017.”

Farmers in the irrigation schemes are each supposed to pay Sh2,000 monthly to cater for the maintenance of the irrigation infrastructure.