Economy Jet fuel use jumps 15pc on increased political events

Politicians’ helicopters at a political rally. FILE PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

Jet-fuel consumption grew 15.9 percent last year, making it the only fuel whose demand rose in the period as high prices choked demand for super, diesel and kerosene.

Official data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) says jets and choppers used 746,718.81 litres of jet fuel compared to 644,234.97 litres in 2021.

Consumption of kerosene fell sharpest in the review period at 19.8 percent followed by super at 1.2 percent and diesel (0.02 percent) as high prices of the three subdued demand.

Heightened political activity ahead of the General Elections and increased domestic and international flights fueled demand for jet fuel last year but sky-high prices for super, diesel and kerosene depressed their consumption.

A litre of super hit a record high of Sh179.30 while that of diesel and kerosene rose to Sh165 and Sh147.94 respectively in Nairobi last September depressing demand.

Consumption patterns of diesel mirror the economic activity and marginal drop points to a near-stagnated demand in the economy amid record high prices.

The economy uses diesel for transportation, power generation and running of agricultural machinery.

Kerosene is mainly used by low-income households for cooking and lighting and the sky-high prices of the fuel pushed it beyond the reach of homes, leading to the 19.8 percent drop.

For example, consumption of diesel, super and kerosene significantly dropped in December compared to a similar period in 2021, pointing to the effects of the high pump prices during the festive season when consumption is traditionally high.

In December, kerosene consumption dropped highest at 15.7 percent to 8,218.26 litres from 9,751.83 litres in December 2021 followed by super with a drop of 5.6 percent to 190,021.6 litres while diesel fell 3.85 percent to 217,120.33 litres in a similar period.

