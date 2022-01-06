Economy Jubilee Party financier charged with illegal possession of firearms

Mary Wambui Mungai, the elusive woman in the Sh2.2 billion tax evasion case. PHOTO | POOL

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A former Jubilee Party campaign financier Mary Wambui Mungai was on Thursday charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ms Mungai, who was last month charged together with her daughter with tax evasion amounting to Sh2.2 billion, was accused of unlawfully possessing a pistol (Mini ceska).

She allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between April 17, 2020, and December 1, last year in Nairobi.

She was further accused of being unlawfully in possession of 22 rounds of ammunition.

She denied both counts when she appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo. The businesswoman was released after posting cash bail of Sh50,000.

Last month, the businesswoman was jointly charged with her daughter Purity Njoki and their trading company, Purma Holdings, with eight counts related to failure to pay taxes amounting to Sh2,231,789,125.

Ms Mungai allegedly supplied boots, uniforms and cereals to the military, among other government departments but never paid taxes.

The businesswoman has also been listed among persons who supplied Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) with KN95 face masks and surgical face masks for a tender worth Sh30.5 million.

They are accused of omitting from the company’s income tax returns, which should have been included in the filings submitted for the years between 2015 and 2020 for the billions of shillings earned from government tenders.

After denying the charges, the court ordered them to deposit cash of Sh25 million each, to secure their release.

