Economy Judge extends Treasury official’s wealth seizure

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A court has allowed the anti-corruption agency to continue holding Sh36 million, parcels of land and a car owned by a senior National Treasury official who is under investigations for having unexplained wealth.

The preserved assets include five land parcels spread in Nairobi and Machakos counties and one motor vehicle. The money is in different amounts at four bank accounts at Absa, KCB and Cooperative Bank.

Justice James Wakiaga extended the preservation order issued in July 2020 for a further period of three months to enable the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) complete its investigations on the official, Charles Muia Mutiso, who is National Treasury’s Deputy Director External Resources.

After the investigations the EACC will make a reccomendation on way forward including commencement of recovery of the assets and the money suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Two of Mr Mutiso's frozen accounts at Absa bank have Sh23.4 million and Sh5.8 million, respectively, while at Cooperative bank he has Sh1.9 million and Sh5.5 million at KCB.

Mr Mutiso fell into EACC radar in July last year over allegations that he amassed wealth through misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds between April 2015 and April 2020. The preserved assets and money were acquired during the five-year period under investigation.

EACC claims that there is a huge disproportion between MrMutiso's assets and his known legitimate income.

The agency said Mr Mutiso was promoted to his current position on August 1, 2019 with a net monthly salary of Sh144,675. The EACC is investigating his transactions for the period between April 2015 to April 2020.

Mr Mutiso attempted to offer an explanation saying that the alleged income was from the farming activities, sale of electronics and his wife’s business activities.

He however, failed to place before the court supporting documents to corroborate his claims.